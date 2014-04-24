Jeremy Hill, Carlos Hyde have met with Atlanta Falcons

Hill (6-foot-1, 233 pounds) is considered a character risk by some, though NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport has reported that teams he has spoken with have no issues with his character. No one doubts Hill's talent. While he can turn the corner, he is at his best rampaging between the tackles. Hill ran for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2013, when he had seven 100-yard games; he ran for 184 yards and three TDs in a win over Auburn. Hill also showed an ability to be an effective receiver in '13, but his blocking needs work.