Jeremiah: WVU's Kevin White top receiver of 2015 NFL Draft

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, it's no surprise that White evokes a favorable association with Julio Jones. Like the former Alabama star, White was at times unguardable this season and might have drawn more pass interference flags than any other receiver in college football. He was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist along the way and posted big numbers (109 catches, 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns) despite having issues at quarterback late in the season and defenses often bracketing him whenever possible.