Jeremiah: WVU's Kevin White top receiver of 2015 NFL Draft

It's been a banner year in the NFL for rookie wide receivers, and based upon the soon-to-be-concluded college football season, it could be much the same with the incoming 2015 NFL Draft class.
While it is still early in the process, one name that not many people have atop their positional rankings is West Virginia star Kevin White. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has been digesting all the film he can of top prospects, and White appears to be No. 1 for him at the moment among wide receivers, with a lofty comparison to a current Atlanta Falcons star:
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, it's no surprise that White evokes a favorable association with Julio Jones. Like the former Alabama star, White was at times unguardable this season and might have drawn more pass interference flags than any other receiver in college football. He was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist along the way and posted big numbers (109 catches, 1,447 yards, 10 touchdowns) despite having issues at quarterback late in the season and defenses often bracketing him whenever possible.
White will still have competition to be the first wideout taken in the upcoming draft. Louisville senior DeVante Parker bounced back from a foot injury to have one of the best multi-game stretches out of anybody late in the year, and Alabama's Amari Cooper won the Biletnikoff as the nation's best receiver (though he has yet to declare for the upcoming draft).
That's to say nothing of former Missouri/Oklahoma pass catcher Dorial Green-Beckham (DGB), who has evoked Calvin Johnson comparisons because of his size and speed.
White might be the most well-rounded of any of them, though, and that's why it's no surprise to see such high praise coming from a former NFL scout like Jeremiah.