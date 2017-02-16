Jeremiah: Texas A&M's Myles Garrett to 'torch' NFL combine

Published: Feb 16, 2017 at 09:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

To watch Myles Garrett play football is to know the Texas A&M star is a special athlete, but the NFL Scouting Combine will let NFL clubs and the public alike know just how special. One of the 2017 NFL Draft's elite prospects, Garrett will have his athleticism measured in Indianapolis next month at the annual event, and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah expects nothing less than an exceptional performance.

"When you talk to the folks at Texas A&M, they tell you he is going to test like a freak. Now we're going to get a chance to see him get out there, go through all these drills, put the watch on him, see how high he jumps, all those things. I expect him to just completely torch the combine," Jeremiah told NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live on Thursday. "He's going to be outstanding in this area. He enters for me as the clear-cut best player in this draft, and I expect him to leave (the combine) as such. But it's going to be fun to watch him put all those athletic skills on display."

Combine testing includes the bench press (225-pound reps), 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and agility tests like the 3-cone drill and shuttle runs. At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Garrett has reportedly run under 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash and achieved 40 inches in vertical jump testing. For his size, those would be other-worldly numbers at the combine, particularly compared to others in his defensive line group.

The anticipation for Garrett's workout could rival that of Jadeveon Clowney's 2014 combine appearance, where he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at 266 pounds to lead all defensive linemen.

In describing Garrett's playing style, Jeremiah mentioned nine-time Pro Bowler Julius Peppers.

"You look at Von Miller, he bends different than anybody else in the NFL, so you can't really compare him there. Khalil Mack is a little bit shorter, a little bit more compact, and more of a power-based rusher. (Garrett) kind of combines the two worlds," Jeremiah said. "He can win with speed on the outside, but he also has that power to run right through a tackle. He's got a very unique skill set (that) reminds me a little bit of Julius Peppers. ... Peppers is a little bit heavier, but (has) a similar way of playing the game."

If Garrett's combine performance meets expectations, comparisons like those won't stop anytime soon.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.