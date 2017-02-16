Jeremiah: Texas A&M's Myles Garrett to 'torch' NFL combine

"When you talk to the folks at Texas A&M, they tell you he is going to test like a freak. Now we're going to get a chance to see him get out there, go through all these drills, put the watch on him, see how high he jumps, all those things. I expect him to just completely torch the combine," Jeremiah told NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live on Thursday. "He's going to be outstanding in this area. He enters for me as the clear-cut best player in this draft, and I expect him to leave (the combine) as such. But it's going to be fun to watch him put all those athletic skills on display."