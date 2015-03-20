Jeremiah: Stanford's Ty Montgomery could be Pro Bowl returner

Montgomery's 40-yard dash time of 4.55 at the combine turned a few heads, but not in a positive way, as he was thought to be one of the faster receivers coming out of the Pac-12. He ran a 4.5 and 4.51 at his pro day to help recapture some buzz. The bottom line remains that he'll be a bit of a conundrum for teams due to some inconsistencies in his game, despite plenty of intriguing physical traits.