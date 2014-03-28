Jeremiah: Sammy Watkins could be target for aggressive 49ers

Published: Mar 28, 2014 at 01:26 PM

The 49ers are an aggressive team in just about every aspect. That includes the front office, where general manager Trent Baalke has shown he will go out and make deals to improve his team that many didn't expect.

He is also a very dangerous man in the 2014 NFL Draft, with six picks in the first three rounds: one in Round 1, two in Round 2 and three in Round 3. With that kind of war chest in one of the deepest drafts in decades, it might be time to start entertaining the possibility that San Francisco could grab a top wide receiver in the first round before addressing other needs.

"You can definitely add to the weapons you have," NFL Network's Curtis Conway said on "Path to the Draft." "It's not a need, but you can add to it. A guy like Brandin Cooks, he stands out to me. If he's available at 30, I think you have to take him."

Grabbing the Biletnikoff Award winner from last season would certainly be a big addition to the 49ers, who could stand to add somebody to stretch the field. But Baalke does have some ammunition with all those picks. If we're talking bold moves, maybe the team tries to make the bold move and trades up to get somebody like Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins.

"If they have a player they want to target, they could go up and get a real difference maker," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "Maybe a player like Sammy Watkins starts to slide closer to that 10th overall pick. If you're Trent Baalke, maybe you say, 'Let's go all in and grab a difference maker.'"

"If there is a once every five years type of player, like Sammy Watkins, you'd be crazy not to do it," fellow analyst Brian Baldinger said.

It would also make for a crazy good matchup between the 49ers receivers and Seattle's "Legion of Boom" secondary.

San Francisco showed last year that it can make such a move. Shoring up the secondary was a big need, and the 49ers were aggressive in trading up for the No. 18 pick to get safety Eric Reed, who turned out to be a great addition.

So yes, they could sit around and get a guy like Cooks or even USC's Marqise Lee if he drops to the end of the first round. Or they could add on defense with a linebacker such as Ryan Shazier out of Ohio State.

But with all those selections in the top 100, the 49ers just might want to make an aggressive move again and find a trading partner in the top 10.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW