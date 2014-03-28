Jeremiah: Sammy Watkins could be target for aggressive 49ers

The 49ers are an aggressive team in just about every aspect. That includes the front office, where general manager Trent Baalke has shown he will go out and make deals to improve his team that many didn't expect.
He is also a very dangerous man in the 2014 NFL Draft, with six picks in the first three rounds: one in Round 1, two in Round 2 and three in Round 3. With that kind of war chest in one of the deepest drafts in decades, it might be time to start entertaining the possibility that San Francisco could grab a top wide receiver in the first round before addressing other needs.
"You can definitely add to the weapons you have," NFL Network's Curtis Conway said on "Path to the Draft." "It's not a need, but you can add to it. A guy like Brandin Cooks, he stands out to me. If he's available at 30, I think you have to take him."
Grabbing the Biletnikoff Award winner from last season would certainly be a big addition to the 49ers, who could stand to add somebody to stretch the field. But Baalke does have some ammunition with all those picks. If we're talking bold moves, maybe the team tries to make the bold move and trades up to get somebody like Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins.
"If they have a player they want to target, they could go up and get a real difference maker," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "Maybe a player like Sammy Watkins starts to slide closer to that 10th overall pick. If you're Trent Baalke, maybe you say, 'Let's go all in and grab a difference maker.'"
"If there is a once every five years type of player, like Sammy Watkins, you'd be crazy not to do it," fellow analyst Brian Baldinger said.
It would also make for a crazy good matchup between the 49ers receivers and Seattle's "Legion of Boom" secondary.
San Francisco showed last year that it can make such a move. Shoring up the secondary was a big need, and the 49ers were aggressive in trading up for the No. 18 pick to get safety Eric Reed, who turned out to be a great addition.
So yes, they could sit around and get a guy like Cooks or even USC's Marqise Lee if he drops to the end of the first round. Or they could add on defense with a linebacker such as Ryan Shazier out of Ohio State.
But with all those selections in the top 100, the 49ers just might want to make an aggressive move again and find a trading partner in the top 10.