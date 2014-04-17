Jeremiah: Rising Zack Martin might not be available for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins and Notre Dame offensive-line prospect Zack Martin have been linked in mock draft after mock draft, with the versatile former Fighting Irish star being an ideal fit for an offensive line in a state of transition. But whether he'll be available is a much different question than how well he would suit the club. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he knows of one NFL general manager who doesn't see the Dolphins getting the chance if they stand pat with the 19th-overall pick.