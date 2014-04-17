Jeremiah: Rising Zack Martin might not be available for Dolphins

Published: Apr 17, 2014 at 08:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Miami Dolphins and Notre Dame offensive-line prospect Zack Martin have been linked in mock draft after mock draft, with the versatile former Fighting Irish star being an ideal fit for an offensive line in a state of transition. But whether he'll be available is a much different question than how well he would suit the club. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he knows of one NFL general manager who doesn't see the Dolphins getting the chance if they stand pat with the 19th-overall pick.

"(The GM) asked me what I thought. I said 'I don't see how Miami can pass on (Martin), he's too clean,'" Jeremiah said during a media conference call Thursday. "And he said he doesn't think he'll be there when (the Dolphins) pick at (No.) 19."

Jeremiah described Martin as a safe first-round pick, one whose track record leaves scouts struggling to find negatives. So who might dash Miami's chances of landing Martin? The Giants, Jeremiah said, shouldn't be counted out.

"I think he's somebody that's on the move to the point where, when you look at where the Giants are picking at No. 12 -- maybe that would be surprising a month ago -- that wouldn't shock me if Zack Martin went all the way that high."

Trading up could help Miami secure Martin, or perhaps put them in contention for one of the draft's top three offensive linemen: Taylor Lewan, Jake Matthews and Greg Robinson. Of those, Lewan is widely expected to be the third chosen.

But while Martin isn't considered a top-five possibility the way Matthews and Robinson are, he could nevertheless be a major asset in Miami.

"As he's come through the process, through the Senior Bowl, the workouts, meeting with teams, the guy's got 52 starts at Notre Dame. To me, there is no real mystery to him," Jeremiah added. "You know exactly what you are getting. I think he's one of the safer players in the draft. He can play tackle if you want him to, he can slide inside and play guard."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

