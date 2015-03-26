Jeremiah: Randy Gregory to slide out of top 10 in NFL draft

"That's another strike against him, and that's unfortunate. And for Randy Gregory, this is not the kind of draft class you want to have this issue in, because we are loaded at the edge rusher position," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" Thursday. "So if you're a team, and you have a similar grade on these guys, it's going to obviously drop Randy Gregory down the board. ... I think he'll go in the first round, but I do think he's going to slide out of the top 10."