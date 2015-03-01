Jeremiah: Rams can't pass on Marcus Mariota in 2015 draft

If you were the GM of the St. Louis Rams, who hold the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, which quarterback would you rather have for next season: a healthy Sam Bradford or Marcus Mariota?
That's a question NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah addressed in his latest "Move the Sticks" podcast. And for Jeremiah, the scenario -- while intriguing hypothetically -- isn't all that realistic, making his answer an easy one.
"I gave Sam Bradford a higher grade coming out than Marcus Mariota, and Sam when he's been on the field has done some good things," Jeremiah said of Bradford, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft. "But it's a moot point. You can't rely on Sam Bradford to stay healthy. Ability minus durability gives you nothing.
Bradford has missed 25 of the team's last 32 games and is currently recovering from his second ACL surgery, and NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt lists quarterback as one of the Rams' biggest draft needs. Still, head coach Jeff Fisher has been an open supporter of Bradford as the team's starter next season.
Even if St. Louis sticks with Bradford, however, many believe the Rams need a young quarterback to build around for the future. Whether that quarterback is Mariota will depend, of course, on whether he will even be on the board when it's the Rams' turn to pick. Mariota is viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and three of NFL.com's four mock drafts project him as the No. 6 pick by the New York Jets.
Jeremiah's mock draft is the exception. He foresees the Bucs grabbing Jameis Winston at No. 1, the Jets grabbing cornerback Trae Waynes at No. 6, and the Rams grabbing Mariota at No. 10.