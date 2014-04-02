Jeremiah: Patriots' interest in Bridgewater, Manziel makes sense

Published: Apr 02, 2014 at 01:02 PM

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport sent social media into a tizzy Tuesday when he reported that the Patriots would be bringing in none other than Johnny Manziel for a workout.

A subsequent report from Rapoport had the team bringing in Teddy Bridgewater as well.

Some took it as a sign that maybe the team was looking to bring in the eventual replacement for Tom Brady, who will turn 37 in August. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on Wednesday's edition of "Path to the Draft" that there might be more to the Patriots' interest in the quarterback prospects than some people think.

"You have to do your homework, first of all. It is hard to predict where the quarterbacks will go in this draft class. We could easily see one of these guys slide down the board and Tom Brady isn't getting any younger," Jeremiah said. "But these quarterbacks, just because they get drafted by a team doesn't mean they're going to play there from start to finish. A lot of times teams will do their homework on these guys so that when they hit free agency and are on the market, they have a good background on them."

It makes complete sense, especially in the context that there's no such thing as too much information for teams when evaluating players. There's always the outside chance that Bridgewater, Manziel or some other quarterback will drop on draft day like Aaron Rodgers did in 2005, and the Patriots could decide it's the right time to draft a potential replacement for Brady that could even be called upon to help them win if needed in 2014.

Let's also keep in mind that Bill Belichick is the king of misdirection plays, so this could simply be a move to throw teams, and the media, off to what the team really plans to do in the draft. It certainly wouldn't be the first time this has happened and definitely won't be the last.

Another possibility -- one of the quarterbacks winds up in the AFC East and will play against New England twice a season.

"You save all of your evaluations," fellow analyst Charles Davis said Wednesday. "You may play against them. That way you have an early scouting report."

"Find out what their comfort zone is so that when you play them, you can get them out of that comfort zone," Jeremiah said.

Given how much stress Manziel caused Belichick's friend Nick Saban in college, one could certainly understand if the Patriots' brain trust is getting an early start on scouting a player like Johnny Football.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW