Jeremiah: Packers pick Brett Hundley 'needs time to develop'

At one time, UCLA's Brett Hundley was being mentioned as the most likely guy to be the third quarterback taken in the 2015 NFL Draft. Instead, he was the sixth -- and he went to a team with one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Hundley was the 11th pick of the fifth round (147th overall) and went to the Green Bay Packers, who have 31-year-old Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
While they said they could understand why Hundley would be disappointed, three NFL Media analysts said during NFL Network's draft coverage that it was a great situation for him. And all three said he has a definite learning curve ahead of him.
"When he's good, he's very, very good," analyst Mike Mayock said. "When he's bad, it gets ugly. ...
"He's so far away from being a consistent starting quarterback that he's a year or two down the road. I happen to like the fact that he's going to Green Bay. They're so well-coached in an NFL-style pass offense that this kid will get immersed behind one of the best quarterbacks ever."
Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Hundley reminds him of former first-round pick Jason Campbell -- both the good and the bad. Jeremiah said both have "big, sturdy frames for the position. Brett Hundley -- big, strong guy that can push the ball down the field. You saw the same things with Jason Campbell when he was coming out of Auburn."
The negatives are the same, too. "The awareness in the pocket, the feel for the game," Jeremiah said. "You'll see a 'wow' throw, and then you'll see a 'what?' throw. That's what concerns me about Brett Hundley. He just needs to be more consistent. He needs time to develop, and with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, he's going to get all the time he needs."
Analyst Charles Davis said Hundley appears to have more upside than current Packers backups Matt Flynn and Scott Tolzien.
"Developing a big body, strong-armed kid with great potential -- I think it's a great move for Green Bay to start that process," Davis said.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.