Jeremiah: No issue if team drafts Eric Ebron in top 10

If Ebron does go in the top 10, he would be just the third tight end this century to go that early; Davis went sixth in 2006 and Kellen Winslow Jr. went sixth in '04. In the past 30 years, just four tight ends have been drafted that high; the other two are Rickey Dudley in 1996 (ninth overall) and Kyle Brady in 1995 (ninth overall).