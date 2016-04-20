Jeremiah mock draft 7.0: Eagles trade up for Wentz

Published: Apr 20, 2016 at 03:51 AM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

This is a look at how the first round will play out after the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns have swapped the No. 2 and No. 8 overall selections.

I believe Carson Wentz is a better fit for the Rams, but all signs point to Goff landing in Los Angeles.

Once in the mix for a trade up to No. 1, the Eagles still get their guy one spot lower.

I think Tunsil will end up in this spot, but I'm not certain the Chargers will be the team making the pick.

The Cowboys are building a very talented and versatile secondary.

Bosa and last year's No. 1 pick, Dante Fowler, will spice up the pass rush in Jacksonville.

The Ravens need to improve in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Buckner's a good start.

Stanley can start immediately at right tackle and is a good fit in Chip Kelly's offense.

The medical information is all over the place on Jack's knee. At this spot, he could end up being the steal of the draft.

Tampa needs playmakers in the backend of its defense.

The Giants love to go big in the first round, and Conklin provides a very physical element to the run game.

The Bears need some speed off the edge, and that's exactly what Floyd brings to the table.

The Saints added some nice pieces to their front seven last year, and Rankins will add more athleticism to their front.

This is a dream scenario for the Dolphins.

The Raiders add a big, athletic cornerback to a very talented defensive group.

The Titans can keep Taylor Lewan at left tackle, and Decker provides a big upgrade at right tackle.

Kelly is ready to start Day 1, and he would be a big upgrade at the center position.

The Falcons get much more athletic at linebacker with this selection.

The Colts miss the run on offensive linemen, and elect to upgrade the secondary over reaching for a second-tier blocker.

Ragland will provide the Bills with a physical presence in the middle of their defense.

Lynch has outstanding size and arm talent, but he will need some time to develop.

The Redskins land one of the draft's most physical players for the second year in a row.

Henry is starting to gain some steam in personnel circles, and he'd be a great fit in this system.

The Vikings need to give Teddy Bridgewater more weapons, and Treadwell will be outstanding on third downs and in the red zone.

The Bengals lost some key pieces to their receiving corps, and Doctson is ready to play right away.

Burns has outstanding size, play speed and ball skills.

Jones has enormous upside, and he is a perfect fit in Seattle's scheme.

The Packers need to replace B.J. Raji and Billings will be an upgrade.

Andy Reid and John Dorsey know you can never have enough pass rushers.

Many teams believe Green's future might be at cornerback, and his draft stock is soaring.

The Panthers are loaded up the middle, but they need some talent coming off the edge.

The offensive line needs to be addressed, and Clark has the length and athleticism to fit well in Gary Kubiak's offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

