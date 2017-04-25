Jeremiah mock draft 5.0: Trubisky, Mahomes go back-to-back

Editor's note: This mock draft was published prior to the news that police are investigating Ohio State CB Gareon Conley after he was accused of rape by a woman earlier this month.
Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl
Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice
Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season
Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine
Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State
Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach
Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'
The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.
Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft
Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings
The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
