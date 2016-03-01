Jeremiah mock draft 3.0: Browns strike for Carson Wentz

Published: Mar 01, 2016 at 10:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Watch "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET as Daniel Jeremiah breaks down his latest mock draft.

Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss: A trade down would be nice for Tennessee, but I don't see that happening.

Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: Wentz has aced the Senior Bowl and the combine.

Jalen Ramsey - DB, Florida State: Ramsey moved around like a premier CB at the combine.

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: The Cowboys can't count on Randy Gregory, and Bosa will have an immediate impact.

Myles Jack - LB, UCLA: The Jags need to get more explosive on defense, and Jack can lineup at just about any position on defense.

DeForest Buckner - DE, Oregon: Buckner has a rare combination of size/agility/motor and he's built to play in the AFC North.

Jared Goff - QB, Cal: The 49ers can't afford to pass on a potential franchise QB in their own backyard.

Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: The Dolphins need to add some youth on the edge and Dodd has tremendous upside.

Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida: The Bucs need to get more dynamic at this position and Hargreaves is a ball magnet.

Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson: Lawson plays with great technique/effort and his production is outstanding.

Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame: Stanley is a Day 1 starting left tackle.

Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville: Rankins will add some quickness to the Saints' defensive front.

Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor: The Eagles need more explosiveness at the WR spot and Coleman is a big-play machine.

Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State: Conklin proved has the skill set and demeanor to excel at multiple positions on the OL.

Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis: The Rams need to address the QB spot and while very raw, Lynch has a huge upside.

Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss: Treadwell isn't a burner, but I love his physical style of play and he'll be a double-digit TD producer very early in his career.

Leonard Floyd - LB, Georgia: Floyd would team up with Vic Beasley to give the Falcons two fastballs coming off the edge.

Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: Keeping Andrew Luck upright has to be priority No. 1.

Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama: There are flashier DTs available here, but Reed is the most consistent and he brings a rugged playing style as well.

Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State Elliott is clearly the top RB in this class and he will fit perfectly in this offense.

Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State: Lee has the speed, instincts and play-making ability to be a difference maker from Day 1.

Will Fuller - WR, Notre Dame: There is a lot of buzz building around Fuller and I expect him to be picked in this range.

Josh Doctson - WR, TCU: The Vikings need more weapons on offense and Doctson turned some heads with his performance at the combine.

Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama: Ragland doesn't wow you with timed speed, but he plays plenty fast and can dominate against the run.

Noah Spence - OLB, Eastern Kentucky: If Spence checks out off the field, this would be a tremendous value for the Steelers.

A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama: Robinson is one the top interior defenders in the draft and he would fit perfectly in Seattle.

Andrew Billings - DT, Baylor: I was very impressed with the athleticism Billings displayed at the combine.

Robert Nkemdiche - DL, Ole Miss: The Chiefs took a chance with their first-round pick last year ( Marcus Peters) and it paid off. Nkemdiche has top-5 pick talent, but off-field issues will likely cause him to drop.

Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson: There are concerns about his speed and production, but Alexander is very athletic and tough.

Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: Apple had an excellent combine workout and alleviated any concerns about his speed.

Germain Ifedi - OL, Texas A&M: The Broncos need to address the OL and Ifedi has excellent size and versatility.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

