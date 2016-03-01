Jeremiah mock draft 3.0: Browns strike for Carson Wentz

Watch "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET as Daniel Jeremiah breaks down his latest mock draft.
Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations
Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach
Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday.
Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win
DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy
Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19
The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five game
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she connected on an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee.
Michigan-Ohio State game canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 cases
The annual Michigan-Ohio State football game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines. Chase Goodbread explores the impact of the cancellation.
2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 challenges
The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the event's organizers announced on Tuesday.