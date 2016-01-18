Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Cowboys pick QB Wentz at No. 4

Published: Jan 18, 2016 at 02:48 AM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: The
Titans would probably like to move this pick, but Bosa would be a nice addition to a bland defense.

Jared Goff - QB, Cal: Goff doesn't have rare physical tools, but he's polished, poised and accurate.

Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss: Tunsil would be a massive upgrade for the
Chargers' offensive line.

Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: The
Cowboys will get a chance to coach Wentz at the
Senior Bowl and I think they'll fall in love with him.

DeForest Buckner - DE, Oregon: The
Jaguars need to address the defense, and Buckner is a safe pick who also possesses tremendous upside.

Jalen Ramsey - CB, Florida State:The
Ravens have a lot of holes, but upgrading the secondary is the priority.

Myles Jack - LB, UCLA: The
49ers have more glaring needs, but Jack is too talented to pass up.

Jaylon Smith - LB, Notre Dame: If not for a knee injury in the bowl game, Smith would've been in the mix to be the first overall pick.

Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: The
Buccaneers need to upgrade this position and Apple has a nice mix of size, athleticism and toughness.

Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State:
Todd Gurley proved to be a home-run pick for the
Rams last spring, and I expect similar results for Elliott next season.

Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida: The
Bears need to address several holes on defense, and Hargreaves has the ability to play outside and in the nickel.

Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson: Alexander lacks ideal size, but he has outstanding cover skills.

Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame: Stanley isn't flashy, but he's a very reliable pass protector.

Robert Nkemdiche - DT, Ole Miss: Oakland has a talented nucleus on defense, and Nkemdiche would add another explosive player to the mix.

Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis: Lynch is very raw, but he has unlimited potential and the
Rams are desperate to land a franchise QB.

A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama: The
Lions need to get better at this position, and Robinson has the tools to be a dominant three-down player.

Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama: The
Falcons could use another edge rusher, but Ragland is too good to pass up.

Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State: The
Colts need to address the offensive line and Conklin is a steady player on tape.

Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama: The
Bills' defense was a major disappointment last fall and Reed is a plug-and-play guy.

Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: Decker would bring size and a nasty demeanor to the
Jets' offensive line.

Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville: Rankins is a disruptive interior defender and he would complement the edge rushers in Washington.

Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor: Coleman is a home-run hitter who will make opponents pay for doubling
DeAndre Hopkins.

Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss: Treadwell lacks ideal speed but his size and physicality would be a big help to
Teddy Bridgewater.

Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State: Lee is a three-down linebacker with big-time speed and athleticism.

Hunter Henry - TE, Arkansas: Henry is the top tight end in this draft and he would fit perfectly in Pittsburgh's offense.

Vernon Butler - DT, Louisiana Tech: Butler is gaining a lot of steam in personnel circles and he'd look great in this scheme.

Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: Dodd is a very skilled edge rusher and he'd fill a need in Green Bay.

Kyler Fackrell - LB, Utah State: Andy Reid loves to collect athletic edge defenders, and Fackrell is very versatile and explosive.

Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson: Lawson is a power rusher and he plays with outstanding effort.

Karl Joseph - S, West Virginia: Joseph is recovering from a knee injury, but he would provide a big upgrade at safety for the
Panthers.

Ryan Kelly - C, Alabama: Kelly has
Pro Bowl potential at center, and he has the tools to be a solid starting guard as well.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

