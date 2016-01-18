Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: Cowboys pick QB Wentz at No. 4

Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State: The
Titans would probably like to move this pick, but Bosa would be a nice addition to a bland defense.
Jared Goff - QB, Cal: Goff doesn't have rare physical tools, but he's polished, poised and accurate.
Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State: The
Cowboys will get a chance to coach Wentz at the
Senior Bowl and I think they'll fall in love with him.
DeForest Buckner - DE, Oregon: The
Jaguars need to address the defense, and Buckner is a safe pick who also possesses tremendous upside.
Jaylon Smith - LB, Notre Dame: If not for a knee injury in the bowl game, Smith would've been in the mix to be the first overall pick.
Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State: The
Buccaneers need to upgrade this position and Apple has a nice mix of size, athleticism and toughness.
Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State:
Todd Gurley proved to be a home-run pick for the
Rams last spring, and I expect similar results for Elliott next season.
Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida: The
Bears need to address several holes on defense, and Hargreaves has the ability to play outside and in the nickel.
Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson: Alexander lacks ideal size, but he has outstanding cover skills.
Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame: Stanley isn't flashy, but he's a very reliable pass protector.
Robert Nkemdiche - DT, Ole Miss: Oakland has a talented nucleus on defense, and Nkemdiche would add another explosive player to the mix.
Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis: Lynch is very raw, but he has unlimited potential and the
Rams are desperate to land a franchise QB.
A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama: The
Lions need to get better at this position, and Robinson has the tools to be a dominant three-down player.
Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama: The
Falcons could use another edge rusher, but Ragland is too good to pass up.
Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State: The
Colts need to address the offensive line and Conklin is a steady player on tape.
Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama: The
Bills' defense was a major disappointment last fall and Reed is a plug-and-play guy.
Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State: Decker would bring size and a nasty demeanor to the
Jets' offensive line.
Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville: Rankins is a disruptive interior defender and he would complement the edge rushers in Washington.
Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor: Coleman is a home-run hitter who will make opponents pay for doubling
DeAndre Hopkins.
Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss: Treadwell lacks ideal speed but his size and physicality would be a big help to
Teddy Bridgewater.
Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State: Lee is a three-down linebacker with big-time speed and athleticism.
Hunter Henry - TE, Arkansas: Henry is the top tight end in this draft and he would fit perfectly in Pittsburgh's offense.
Vernon Butler - DT, Louisiana Tech: Butler is gaining a lot of steam in personnel circles and he'd look great in this scheme.
Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson: Dodd is a very skilled edge rusher and he'd fill a need in Green Bay.
Kyler Fackrell - LB, Utah State: Andy Reid loves to collect athletic edge defenders, and Fackrell is very versatile and explosive.
Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson: Lawson is a power rusher and he plays with outstanding effort.
Karl Joseph - S, West Virginia: Joseph is recovering from a knee injury, but he would provide a big upgrade at safety for the
Panthers.
Ryan Kelly - C, Alabama: Kelly has
Pro Bowl potential at center, and he has the tools to be a solid starting guard as well.