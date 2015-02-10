Jeremiah: Louisville WR DeVante Parker worthy of top-15 pick

This is a good draft if you want a big, productive wide receiver, and Louisville's DeVante Parker is one of those big, productive guys who doesn't receive as much publicity as some other highly rated targets.
Parker, who was listed at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds by Louisville, had 43 receptions for 855 yards (19.8 yards per catch) during the 2014 season despite missing the first six games with a foot injury. Parker had 55 receptions and 12 TD catches in 2013, when he was Minnesota Vikings 2014 first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater's go-to guy.
Parker has a huge catch radius because of an 80-inch wingspan, and Jeremiah says Parker's speed is underrated.
"When you watch him, he's kind of a long-strider, so you don't necessarily think he's that fast," Jeremiah said. "But I've been told he's going to run in the high 4.3s/low 4.4s (in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine)".
Jeremiah has Parker as the draft's No. 9 overall prospect, and teams that could be interested in a wide receiver in the first round and in a position to grab Parker include the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.
