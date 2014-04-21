Jeremiah: Johnny Manziel to St. Louis Rams 'a real possibility'

Published: Apr 21, 2014 at 12:47 PM

St. Louis general manager Les Snead caused quite a stir Monday morning when he said in a radio interview that the Rams have been scouting quarterbacks for the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite sticking with his belief that Sam Bradford was the team's starter going forward, the comments about drafting another signal-caller this year certainly raised a few eyebrows around the league.

Most observers think that means the team will go after somebody on Day 2 or 3 of the draft as insurance for the oft-injured Bradford. But recent momentum seems to be building for the club to take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class with a first-round pick. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout, said on "Path to the Draft" that he's hearing the team could actually be targeting one of the draft's biggest stars early in the first round.

"Take what you will with this, but this is out there," Jeremiah said. "(NFL personnel) are saying there's legitmate interest between the Rams and Johnny Manziel. There's at least buzz in personnel circles saying do not rule out Johnny Manziel to St. Louis."

That would represent a somewhat radical depature from the convential thinking that St. Louis will opt to go with offensive line help -- in the form of tackles Greg Robinson or Jake Matthews -- or an impact wide receiver such as Sammy Watkins. Trading the second overall pick to move down has also been a hot topic of conversation around the team and would open up a host of other possibilities for the franchise to wind up with someone such as Manziel.

Fellow analyst Charles Davis, in his mock draft set to be released Tuesday on NFL.com, is one of the few to act on the rumors of the Rams drafting a quarterback by slotting Manziel to the team with the 13th overall selection. That's notable, not just for the team grabbing Johnny Football to slide in behind Bradford, but because it's one of the rare cases where Manziel makes it past the Vikings and Titans on the draft board.

"I don't know if that's a scenario where he drops all the way to 13 or if they will have the guts to take him with the second overall pick," Jeremiah said. "I'm just telling you that's out there, and some people believe it's a real possibility."

Snead was among the throng of NFL front office types to head to College Station in March for Manziel's pro day, so it's not like the team hasn't done some homework on the most electric quarterback to come out of the college ranks in years. Also keep in mind that head coach Jeff Fisher came within a yard of a Super Bowl victory on the arm of a quarterback who could also make a few plays with his feet in the late Steve McNair.

Bradford has played all 16 games for the Rams just twice in his four seasons in St. Louis. He is expected to be back to full health by the time fall camp rolls around, a little over nine months since he tore his ACL and missed most of the 2013 season. He has two years remaining on his contract with the team, both of which represent a significant cap hit to the club as they re-tool to compete with division rivals Seattle and San Francisco.

Perhaps this is all just a misdirection play that we've come to see time after time in the run-up to the draft, but based on Snead's comments and the latest talk in NFL personnel circles, it's something folks will have to strongly consider when the Rams come on the clock in May.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE