Jeremiah: Johnny Manziel to St. Louis Rams 'a real possibility'

Most observers think that means the team will go after somebody on Day 2 or 3 of the draft as insurance for the oft-injured Bradford. But recent momentum seems to be building for the club to take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class with a first-round pick. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout, said on "Path to the Draft" that he's hearing the team could actually be targeting one of the draft's biggest stars early in the first round.