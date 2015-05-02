Jeremiah: Jets' Geno Smith 'way further along' than Bryce Petty

Published: May 02, 2015 at 05:51 AM

Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty needs time to sit and learn in the NFL. But given that he was drafted by the New York Jets, it's likely the pressure to play him quickly is going to be great.

Petty was the fourth pick in the fourth round (103rd overall) Saturday, and he was the fifth quarterback selected overall. He heads to a Jets team that has holdover Geno Smith and newly acquired Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. Fitzpatrick is a stop-gap guy, and Smith hasn't shown he can handle the job. But slow down on the calls to play Petty now.

"He throws the ball as naturally as any quarterback in the draft," NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said during the NFL Network's draft coverage. "Beautiful touch, accuracy, play-action, quick feet, big arm, can drop it in the bucket. He's got all the tools to work with.

"But when you say, 'You need a redshirt year,' here's why. The more he has to move away from the pocket, the more he has to get into second and third reads, it leads to bad decisions. ... He's got a long way to go."

Petty put up big numbers in his two seasons as Baylor's starter -- 8,055 yards, 61 touchdowns, just 10 interceptions -- but the Bears' offense is extremely quarterback-friendly, and Petty's main job was to get the ball out quickly to predetermined targets. When his initial target was covered, he tended to struggle.

Jeremiah pointed out that, like Petty, Smith came from a pass-happy spread attack in college and needed time to adjust. What should scare Jets fans is that Jeremiah said Smith was "way further along" at the same stage as Petty.

"Bryce Petty needs to sit," Jeremiah said. "Now, hopefully, whoever's playing ahead of him -- be it Geno Smith or Fitzpatrick -- hopefully they afford him that luxury."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.