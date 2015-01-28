Jeremiah: Jameis Winston ready-made for rookie impact

"I like Jameis Winston over Marcus Mariota from what I've studied on tape. You're looking at someone who operated pretty much an NFL system, you're looking at someone who can make all the NFL throws, can make those tight window throws, you see him move around within the pocket and do things you have to do at the next level," Jeremiah said on NFL Network Wednesday from the Super Bowl media center in Phoenix. "I actually think Jameis Winston is more like Ben Roethlisberger than Blake Bortles was. I'm high on him on the field. Off the field, you have a lot of stuff to sort through and teams have time to do that."