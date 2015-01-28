Jeremiah: Jameis Winston ready-made for rookie impact

Published: Jan 28, 2015 at 06:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The NFL club with the patience and willingness to develop one of the top quarterbacks available in the 2015 NFL Draft might be better off choosing Oregon's Marcus Mariota. But for NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the choice is easy if you want instant impact from your rookie QB: Florida State's Jameis Winston.

» Gil Brandt: 2015 NFL Draft order, needs for all 32 teams

"I like Jameis Winston over Marcus Mariota from what I've studied on tape. You're looking at someone who operated pretty much an NFL system, you're looking at someone who can make all the NFL throws, can make those tight window throws, you see him move around within the pocket and do things you have to do at the next level," Jeremiah said on NFL Network Wednesday from the Super Bowl media center in Phoenix. "I actually think Jameis Winston is more like Ben Roethlisberger than Blake Bortles was. I'm high on him on the field. Off the field, you have a lot of stuff to sort through and teams have time to do that."

Coming from a hurry-up, shotgun spread attack, Mariota has a much bigger adjustment to make at the NFL level than does Winston, who commanded a pro-style offense under Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher.

"Marcus Mariota I think is a long-term play. I think if you draft him for Year One, Year Two, you'll have to incorporate a lot of what he did at Oregon, a lot of the same offensive things, simplify things and let him use his legs. But he could have a nice payoff and develop down the line. If you want someone to just come in and play Day One, in an NFL system and come into your offense, I think it's Jameis Winston."

Unfortunately for Mariota, the quarterback-needy teams picking high in the first round are going to be looking for some immediate help, or at least, some immediate competition for whatever is already in place at the position. Jeremiah sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking Winston No. 1 overall, and the New York Jets taking Mariota at No. 6 in his initial mock draft. Neither club figures to have much time for a developmental curve.

But waiting around for the next-best option at quarterback might not be such a smart play, either. Jeremiah called it a "two quarterback class" and left little doubt about the distance between Winston, Mariota, and the rest of the available quarterbacks.

"It's a huge gap," he said.

Other clubs with a quarterback need drafting early in the first round include the Tennessee Titans at No. 2 and the St. Louis Rams at No. 10. NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt also believes the time could be right for the New Orleans Saints to find its future quarterback behind an aging Drew Brees. And don't count out the Chicago Bears at No. 10; they have a decision to make with Jay Cutler.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW