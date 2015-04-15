Jeremiah: Jaguars are team under most pressure in NFL draft

Published: Apr 15, 2015 at 12:51 PM

Every general manager, head coach, and franchise is facing pressure in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Still, some front offices are on a hotter seat than others, and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars must land a stud player this year in order to move forward in the league.

"The third year is always the magic year for a new regime and that's what they have in general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Gus Bradley. They've completely turned over this entire Jaguars roster," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" Wednesday. "They have their quarterback (Blake Bortles) they like going forward and have some young talent, but I'm not sure they have any blue-chip, elite players.

"Picking third in this draft, they have to get a stud. Whether that's Dante Fowler or Vic Beasley, one of those guys coming off the edge, or maybe Leonard Williams falls into their lap, they need a dominant, impact player in this draft."

It's true that there's been plenty of roster turnover in Jacksonville, but that has not translated into wins. This will be the fourth consecutive year the team has picked in the top five and eighth consecutive year they've picked in the top 10, which gives you a good idea of how bad things have been for a team that has seen top picks Justin Blackmon and Blaine Gabbert bust.

"They have to start winning some football games. This is year three and this is the time," Jeremiah said. "They've had a chance to mold this roster in their image. They need to get it done in this draft."

The decision makers in Jacksonville are not the only ones feeling heat from their fan base and ownership, though. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis said Wednesday on "Path to the Draft" that the Cleveland Browns need to get it right this year with two picks in the first round, while fellow analyst Curtis Conway believes the pressure is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the holders of the No. 1 overall pick, to have a strong draft.

» Brandt: Saints, Bucs among teams with most riding on draft

Former Saints fullback Heath Evans said don't leave out New Orleans, either, echoing the thoughts of fellow analyst Gil Brandt. The team has five picks in the top 78 and is retooling its roster in the wake of the Jimmy Graham trade.

It should all make for a pressure-packed three days around the league come draft time.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE