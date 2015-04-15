Jeremiah: Jaguars are team under most pressure in NFL draft

Still, some front offices are on a hotter seat than others, and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Jacksonville Jaguars must land a stud player this year in order to move forward in the league.
"The third year is always the magic year for a new regime and that's what they have in general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Gus Bradley. They've completely turned over this entire Jaguars roster," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" Wednesday. "They have their quarterback (Blake Bortles) they like going forward and have some young talent, but I'm not sure they have any blue-chip, elite players.
"Picking third in this draft, they have to get a stud. Whether that's Dante Fowler or Vic Beasley, one of those guys coming off the edge, or maybe Leonard Williams falls into their lap, they need a dominant, impact player in this draft."
It's true that there's been plenty of roster turnover in Jacksonville, but that has not translated into wins. This will be the fourth consecutive year the team has picked in the top five and eighth consecutive year they've picked in the top 10, which gives you a good idea of how bad things have been for a team that has seen top picks Justin Blackmon and Blaine Gabbert bust.
"They have to start winning some football games. This is year three and this is the time," Jeremiah said. "They've had a chance to mold this roster in their image. They need to get it done in this draft."
The decision makers in Jacksonville are not the only ones feeling heat from their fan base and ownership, though. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis said Wednesday on "Path to the Draft" that the Cleveland Browns need to get it right this year with two picks in the first round, while fellow analyst Curtis Conway believes the pressure is on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the holders of the No. 1 overall pick, to have a strong draft.
Former Saints fullback Heath Evans said don't leave out New Orleans, either, echoing the thoughts of fellow analyst Gil Brandt. The team has five picks in the top 78 and is retooling its roster in the wake of the Jimmy Graham trade.
It should all make for a pressure-packed three days around the league come draft time.