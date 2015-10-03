Jeremiah: Hold off on Jared Goff-Aaron Rodgers comparisons

The Aaron Rodgers-to-Jared Goff comparisons are just too easy, given that both quarterbacks are from Cal and have drawn heavy interest from NFL scouts as collegians.
Resist the temptation, suggests NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
Asked on The Rich Eisen Show if the comparisons are legitimate, or if he would "pump the brakes" on such talk, the former Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens scout didn't hesitate.
"I would pump the brakes on that one. They're different guys," Jeremiah told Eisen. "Aaron Rodgers, you're talking about arm strength that's a different level than Goff, and even the natural feel for the position that Aaron had and some of the pinpoint accuracy he had, those are rare traits. But Goff is very poised. He can move around a little bit and extend plays. ... The game looks like it's slow for him, and that's what you want to see at his position."
It's been slow enough for Goff, a junior, to complete about 70 percent of his passes this year (92 of 133) for 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
"Coming into the season I was kind of locked in on the Big Ten ... now all eyes are toward the Bay Area to see Jared Goff as he continues to progress up at Cal," Jeremiah said. "He is a very, very fun player to watch. He's got good size, he can move around, he's got a live arm and he's got the Cal Bears off to a great start."
Goff will enter either the 2016 or 2017 NFL Draft. Rodgers was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 draft. Goff has a quick release, recognizes coverages quickly and distributes the ball in all directions; six of his targets already have nine receptions or more this season. Cal (4-0) plays host to Washington State on Saturday and is looking to improve to 2-0 in Pac-12 play.