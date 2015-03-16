Jeremiah: Dorial Green-Beckham ultimate boom-or-bust prospect

Published: Mar 16, 2015 at 12:48 PM

Every year during the NFL draft, a team takes a chance on a prospect who might have a few questions in the hopes that he'll wind up being a future Pro Bowler.

» Draft winds: Green-Beckham could be great fit for Eagles

These prospects take on various forms, from the fast-riser whose stock shoots up coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine to the troubled prospect viewed by some as a reclamation project. When it comes to the 2015 draft, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah already has a handful of prospects in mind who could turn into future stars just as easily as they could flame out after a handful of seasons in the league.

"Wide receiver is the ultimate boom-or-bust position," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "Dorial Green-Beckham, to me, he is the ultimate boom-or-bust guy in this draft class. All the physical ability in the world, everybody knows about that ... but there's the off-the-field stuff."

Green-Beckham is tied for fifth on NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's list of top wide receivers in this year's draft class, but most would agree that his potential is off the charts. A former No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school, he physically compares to somebody like Lions' star Calvin Johnson, given his 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame and ability to post up near the end zone.

The biggest reason Green-Beckham isn't being discussed in the same vein as West Virginia's Kevin White and Alabama's Amari Cooper is simple: Teams are concerned about his off-the-field issues, which saw him get booted from Missouri and fail to see the field at Oklahoma because of transfer issues.

Jeremiah believes that boom-or-bust prospects fall into one of two main categories. Green-Beckham falls into the first, which covers those with off-the-field issues. The other category includes players such as LSU defensive end Danielle Hunter, who has great athletic ability but little production in college.

"He's the other side of the coin," Jeremiah said of Hunter. "Out of LSU, unbelievable pass rusher, freak athlete, but doesn't have much production. You love what he could be come, but he hasn't shown you anything production-wise."

» Lance Zierlein: 50 most intriguing prospects in 2015 NFL Draft

The "Path to the Draft" crew identified four other potential boom-or-bust picks: Stanford offensive lineman Andrus Peat, Michigan wideout Devin Funchess, Washington linebacker Shaq Thompson, and Oklahoma defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. All are potential first-round picks.

Some general manager is going to stick his neck out for a prospect like Green-Beckham, and it will only be a matter of time before we discover whether the pick was a great one or a massive reach.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE