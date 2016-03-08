Jeremiah: Dolphins trade-up for Myles Jack would be bold

"They're bold. They've been bold with Ndamukong Suh last year in free agency. This Mario Williams (free agency) move is a bold move. Why not be bold in the draft and move up a few spots for Myles Jack from UCLA?" Jeremiah said Tuesday night on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft". "They've got that front taken care of, why not go get a dynamic, impact player for the second level of your defense? Somebody that can cover backs and tight ends, he can blitz, you can do all kinds of stuff with Myles Jack, and I'll tell you he'd love to play behind that big defensive front."