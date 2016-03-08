Jeremiah: Dolphins trade-up for Myles Jack would be bold

Miami Myles?
It certainly has a ring to it, and if the Miami Dolphins are willing to trade up from the No. 8 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes UCLA linebacker Myles Jack would be an ideal addition.
"They're bold. They've been bold with Ndamukong Suh last year in free agency. This Mario Williams (free agency) move is a bold move. Why not be bold in the draft and move up a few spots for Myles Jack from UCLA?" Jeremiah said Tuesday night on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft". "They've got that front taken care of, why not go get a dynamic, impact player for the second level of your defense? Somebody that can cover backs and tight ends, he can blitz, you can do all kinds of stuff with Myles Jack, and I'll tell you he'd love to play behind that big defensive front."
Just how far the Dolphins would have to move up to secure Jack? Based on NFL Media mock drafts, the answer is three spots. Five analysts project Jack to be available with the No. 5 pick, and four of them have the Jacksonville Jaguars taking him there, including Jeremiah. Although Jack skipped drills at the NFL Scouting Combine due to knee injury rehabilitation, he remains one of the draft's elite prospects. In fact, one NFL scout recently said the former Bruins star is the best player in the entire draft. Jack is expected to be ready to fully participate in UCLA's pro day workout on March 15.
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis had a bold suggestion for the Dolphins as well, and one that likely wouldn't require a trade-up: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott.
"That could be a great spot. You've got to prop up your quarterback, you've got to continue to make that big splash, that could be another direction (for the Dolphins)," Davis said.
Considering the Dolphinscould be on the brink of losing Lamar Miller in free agency, Elliott could look all the better to Miami in short order.