Jeremiah: D.J. Humphries could be first-round pick

Humphries (6-5, 295 pounds) faced a couple of the top pass rushers in the SEC in those games, in Georgia's Leonard Floyd and LSU's Danielle Hunter. Hunter also has entered the draft early. As Jeremiah noted, however, Ray had a field day against UF on Oct. 18, recording two sacks, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry as Missouri won 42-13. There was no shame in struggling against Ray this season, however. He won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award with 14.5 sacks, and is a consensus top-10 pick in the initial mock drafts of Jeremiah and analysts Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein.