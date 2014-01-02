Jeremiah: Buffalo's Khalil Mack is surest thing in 2014 NFL Draft

Buffalo outside linebacker Khalil Mack is the most sure thing in the 2014 NFL Draft, NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday on "The Dan Patrick Show."
"Mack is a stud," Jeremiah said. "He is a big-time guy. He can rush the passer, he can cover, he can do everything."
Mack (6-foot-3, 248 pounds) set an NCAA career record with 16 forced fumbles and is tied for first in NCAA history with 75 tackles for loss; he is tied with former Western Michigan defensive end Jason Babin, who started for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Mack also had 28.5 career sacks.
Jeremiah also ranked the quarterbacks in the 2014 draft. He has Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater at the top of his list, followed by Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel. Both are underclassmen who turning pro. Third on Jeremiah's list is UCF's Blake Bortles, a junior who has yet to decide whether he will enter the draft.
Jeremiah said there is "a little bit of a gap" between Manziel and Bortles (6-4, 230), whom he compared to Jake Locker because of a concern with Bortles' accuracy.
Jeremiah said the issues with Bridgewater (6-3, 196) and Manziel (6-1, 200) have to do with their physical stature and whether they are sturdy enough to hold up in the NFL.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.