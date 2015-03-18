Jeremiah: Bryce Petty will have bigger adjustment than Mariota

Published: Mar 18, 2015 at 11:24 AM

Bryce Petty was the star attraction at Baylor's pro day on Wednesday as he aimed to show scouts and coaches that he is the No. 3 quarterback available in the 2015 NFL Draft.

» What we learned from Wednesday's pro days

Despite some great numbers in college and all the physical tools needed at the position, Petty still has plenty of skeptics because he'll have to transition from the Bears' spread offense to a pro-style offense. 

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has watched plenty of tape, and he thinks Petty's transition might even be more difficult than that of another top prospect facing similar questions.

"I think you can make the case that he may even have a bigger transition than Marcus Mariota," said Jeremiah on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "Baylor is the definition of the spread offense because they are lined up from sideline to sideline. They spread you completely out, and there are a lot of bubble screens, defined reads, and you don't see him do a lot of stuff after the snap.

"You watch Marcus Mariota, and you see him go though progressions a little bit more than Bryce Petty," Jeremiah said. "I think it will be a major adjustment."

Petty is rated as Mike Mayock's third-best quarterback in the draft, and buzz will no doubt build around him after a good outing in Waco at the Baylor pro day. His former coach, Art Briles, actually labeled him a first-round pick (again) this year but even with a good workout under his belt, doubts about his ability to operate an NFL offense will persist.

"All coaches are going to sell their guys," Jeremiah added. "As a scout and evaluator though, you're going to say, 'Thanks, coach,' and then move on."

Several teams will certainly move on from Petty when the draft rolls around, but, as they say, all it takes is one team to fall in love with a prospect.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW