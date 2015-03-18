Jeremiah: Bryce Petty will have bigger adjustment than Mariota

Bryce Petty was the star attraction at Baylor's pro day on Wednesday as he aimed to show scouts and coaches that he is the No. 3 quarterback available in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Despite some great numbers in college and all the physical tools needed at the position, Petty still has plenty of skeptics because he'll have to transition from the Bears' spread offense to a pro-style offense.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has watched plenty of tape, and he thinks Petty's transition might even be more difficult than that of another top prospect facing similar questions.
"I think you can make the case that he may even have a bigger transition than Marcus Mariota," said Jeremiah on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "Baylor is the definition of the spread offense because they are lined up from sideline to sideline. They spread you completely out, and there are a lot of bubble screens, defined reads, and you don't see him do a lot of stuff after the snap.
"You watch Marcus Mariota, and you see him go though progressions a little bit more than Bryce Petty," Jeremiah said. "I think it will be a major adjustment."
Petty is rated as Mike Mayock's third-best quarterback in the draft, and buzz will no doubt build around him after a good outing in Waco at the Baylor pro day. His former coach, Art Briles, actually labeled him a first-round pick (again) this year but even with a good workout under his belt, doubts about his ability to operate an NFL offense will persist.
"All coaches are going to sell their guys," Jeremiah added. "As a scout and evaluator though, you're going to say, 'Thanks, coach,' and then move on."
Several teams will certainly move on from Petty when the draft rolls around, but, as they say, all it takes is one team to fall in love with a prospect.