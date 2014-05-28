Jeremiah: Brett Hundley, other young QBs have work to do

There's no such thing as the offseason in the football world anymore. Case in point -- NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah is supposed to still be recuperating from the marathon 2014 NFL Draft coverage he was a part of, but just couldn't help putting on tape of some of college football's top quarterbacks heading into the season.
While it was not an in-depth film study session for the former NFL scout, Jeremiah did tweet out some late-night thoughts on a group of signal-callers that serve as a good refresher on what some of them need to work on during the upcoming season.
It's no surprise to see such high praise mixed in with a couple knocks. After all, the three quarterbacks are far from polished products and figure to show progress in multiple areas with another year of seasoning.
Jeremiah was one of several that recently said Mariota has the most pro potential among the top college signal-callers in 2014. As we've often seen, however, the player who starts the season as the favorite sometimes fails to keep that top spot secured by the time the draft rolls around in the spring. Winston and Hundley, if they both declare for the 2015 NFL Draft down the road, figure to be Mariota's top competition for the first quarterback taken by an NFL team, should Mariota declare.
That is, of course, if they can correct a few mechanical and footwork issues.