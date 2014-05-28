Jeremiah: Brett Hundley, other young QBs have work to do

Jeremiah was one of several that recently said Mariota has the most pro potential among the top college signal-callers in 2014. As we've often seen, however, the player who starts the season as the favorite sometimes fails to keep that top spot secured by the time the draft rolls around in the spring. Winston and Hundley, if they both declare for the 2015 NFL Draft down the road, figure to be Mariota's top competition for the first quarterback taken by an NFL team, should Mariota declare.