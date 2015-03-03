Jeremiah: Atlanta Falcons will draft pass rusher with No. 8 pick

"Four and a half sacks led the Atlanta Falcons last year and to put that in perspective, that's tied for 85th in the NFL," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" on Tuesday. "This is their No. 1 need and this is where they will go with the No. 8 overall pick. I look at four names: Vic Beasley, Dante Fowler, Randy Gregory and Shane Ray. Any one of these guys would be a great value pick."