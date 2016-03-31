Jaylon Smith squatting 400-plus pounds after knee injury

Big draw:OL Ronnie Stanley

Don't forget:WR Will Fuller

Attending:All 32 clubs were represented in South Bend, including Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey, and offensive line coaches from five clubs.

The skinny:The most surprising thing to happen at Notre Dame's pro day didn't come on the field; it came out of Jaylon Smith's mouth. The Fighting Irish's star linebacker, who suffered a severe knee injury three months ago in the Fiesta Bowl, told NFL Media's Mike Mayock he is already leg pressing more than 600 pounds and squatting more than 400 in the weight room as his recovery continues. "It's just a matter of time. I'll be fine," Smith said. Smith would have been one of the draft's top picks if healthy this year, but his draft status is in question now and will hinge in part on the outcome of a medical re-check he'll undergo in Indianapolis in about two weeks. ... It comes as no surprise that there was a heavy turnout of OL coaches, given the presence of not only Stanley but guard Nick Martin. Stanley ran a 4.68-second 20-yard shuttle time with a 7.96-second 3-cone drill clocking, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. ... CB KeiVarae Russell recorded a 4.44 unofficial 40-yard dash, but didn't run a second time due to a hamstring issue, which prevented him from going through position drills. He also posted an 11-2 broad jump and a 38.5-inch vertical jump, with a 4.09 20-yard shuttle time and a 6.89 3-cone drill clocking. ... Stanley and Smith both repped 225 pounds 24 times on the bench press. ... WR Chris Brown broke 4.5 in the 40-yard dash twice with unofficial times of 4.47 and 4.49. ... Former ND QB Everett Golson, who played at FSU as a graduate transfer last year, returned to Notre Dame to compete at the pro day.