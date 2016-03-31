Jaylon Smith squatting 400-plus pounds after knee injury

It's pro-day season, and College Football 24/7 is your one-stop shop for information and analysis on every workout. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Thursday's pro-day action.
Notre Dame: Smith making quick recovery in weight room
Big draw:OL Ronnie Stanley
Don't forget:WR Will Fuller
Attending:All 32 clubs were represented in South Bend, including Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey, and offensive line coaches from five clubs.
The skinny:The most surprising thing to happen at Notre Dame's pro day didn't come on the field; it came out of Jaylon Smith's mouth. The Fighting Irish's star linebacker, who suffered a severe knee injury three months ago in the Fiesta Bowl, told NFL Media's Mike Mayock he is already leg pressing more than 600 pounds and squatting more than 400 in the weight room as his recovery continues. "It's just a matter of time. I'll be fine," Smith said. Smith would have been one of the draft's top picks if healthy this year, but his draft status is in question now and will hinge in part on the outcome of a medical re-check he'll undergo in Indianapolis in about two weeks. ... It comes as no surprise that there was a heavy turnout of OL coaches, given the presence of not only Stanley but guard Nick Martin. Stanley ran a 4.68-second 20-yard shuttle time with a 7.96-second 3-cone drill clocking, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. ... CB KeiVarae Russell recorded a 4.44 unofficial 40-yard dash, but didn't run a second time due to a hamstring issue, which prevented him from going through position drills. He also posted an 11-2 broad jump and a 38.5-inch vertical jump, with a 4.09 20-yard shuttle time and a 6.89 3-cone drill clocking. ... Stanley and Smith both repped 225 pounds 24 times on the bench press. ... WR Chris Brown broke 4.5 in the 40-yard dash twice with unofficial times of 4.47 and 4.49. ... Former ND QB Everett Golson, who played at FSU as a graduate transfer last year, returned to Notre Dame to compete at the pro day.
TCU: Vikings eye Doctson
Big draw:WR Josh Doctson
Don't forget:QB Trevone Boykin
Attending:TCU drew representatives from 30 NFL clubs, minus the Steelers and Panthers. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, with general manager Rick Spielman, were on hand, as was Cowboys WR coach Derek Dooley.
The skinny:Doctson stood on his combine results, and understandably so, but went through position drills with some help from Zimmer himself. ... Boykin did a throwing session as expected, but also caught some passes in wide receiver drills. Boykin could be facing a position change at the pro level. ... WR Kolby Listenbee didn't work out due to a sports hernia, but did bench press 225 pounds at 18 reps.
Boise State: Titans work out Correa
Big draw:LB Kamalei Correa
Don't forget:DB Darian Thompson
Attending:Reportedly all 32 clubs were at BSU, including Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and club GM Thomas Dimitroff.
The skinny:Correa said he went through a private workout with the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. ... Thompson, a safety prospect, reportedly ran an unofficial 4.5 40-yard dash.
Also in action on Thursday:Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Florida Tech, Middle Tennessee State, The Citadel, UTEP, Washington, Yale.
On deck for Friday:Coastal Carolina, Eastern Washington, Indiana, Jacksonville, Villanova.