Jaylon Smith squatting 400-plus pounds after knee injury

Published: Mar 31, 2016 at 11:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

It's pro-day season, and College Football 24/7 is your one-stop shop for information and analysis on every workout. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Thursday's pro-day action.

Notre Dame: Smith making quick recovery in weight room

Big draw:OL Ronnie Stanley
Don't forget:WR Will Fuller
Attending:All 32 clubs were represented in South Bend, including Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey, and offensive line coaches from five clubs.
The skinny:The most surprising thing to happen at Notre Dame's pro day didn't come on the field; it came out of Jaylon Smith's mouth. The Fighting Irish's star linebacker, who suffered a severe knee injury three months ago in the Fiesta Bowl, told NFL Media's Mike Mayock he is already leg pressing more than 600 pounds and squatting more than 400 in the weight room as his recovery continues. "It's just a matter of time. I'll be fine," Smith said. Smith would have been one of the draft's top picks if healthy this year, but his draft status is in question now and will hinge in part on the outcome of a medical re-check he'll undergo in Indianapolis in about two weeks. ... It comes as no surprise that there was a heavy turnout of OL coaches, given the presence of not only Stanley but guard Nick Martin. Stanley ran a 4.68-second 20-yard shuttle time with a 7.96-second 3-cone drill clocking, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. ... CB KeiVarae Russell recorded a 4.44 unofficial 40-yard dash, but didn't run a second time due to a hamstring issue, which prevented him from going through position drills. He also posted an 11-2 broad jump and a 38.5-inch vertical jump, with a 4.09 20-yard shuttle time and a 6.89 3-cone drill clocking. ... Stanley and Smith both repped 225 pounds 24 times on the bench press. ... WR Chris Brown broke 4.5 in the 40-yard dash twice with unofficial times of 4.47 and 4.49. ... Former ND QB Everett Golson, who played at FSU as a graduate transfer last year, returned to Notre Dame to compete at the pro day.

TCU: Vikings eye Doctson

Big draw:WR Josh Doctson
Don't forget:QB Trevone Boykin
Attending:TCU drew representatives from 30 NFL clubs, minus the Steelers and Panthers. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, with general manager Rick Spielman, were on hand, as was Cowboys WR coach Derek Dooley.
The skinny:Doctson stood on his combine results, and understandably so, but went through position drills with some help from  Zimmer himself. ... Boykin did a throwing session as expected, but also caught some passes in wide receiver drills. Boykin could be facing a position change at the pro level. ... WR Kolby Listenbee didn't work out due to a sports hernia, but did bench press 225 pounds at 18 reps.

Boise State: Titans work out Correa

Big draw:LB Kamalei Correa
Don't forget:DB Darian Thompson
Attending:Reportedly all 32 clubs were at BSU, including Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and club GM Thomas Dimitroff.
The skinny:Correa said he went through a private workout with the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. ... Thompson, a safety prospect, reportedly ran an unofficial 4.5 40-yard dash.

Also in action on Thursday:Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Florida Tech, Middle Tennessee State, The Citadel, UTEP, Washington, Yale.

On deck for Friday:Coastal Carolina, Eastern Washington, Indiana, Jacksonville, Villanova.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW