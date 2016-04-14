Jaylon Smith heads list of prospects in Indy for medical rechecks

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 08:31 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The 300-plus draft prospects that are invited to the NFL Scouting Combine each year often lament the first order of business: exhaustively thorough medical exams. But for some, a second trip to Indianapolis for a medical recheck is required, typically scheduled to assess the progress of an injury recovery and give teams the latest medical information before the draft.

This year's medical rechecks begin Thursday and end Friday. Here's a closer look at some of the more notable prospects returning to Indy:

Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame

No draft prospect has more at stake with a recheck than Smith, whose ACL and MCL tears in the Fiesta Bowl aroused concern about possible nerve damage. There is concern among NFL clubs that Smith won't play at all in 2016, and some have put question marks beyond that. Smith is one of the draft's elite talents and was a surefire first-round pick had he not been injured. His recheck will help give clubs a better picture of how he is healing and perhaps more of an idea about when he might be able to play again. His draft stock depends not only on how soon clubs believe he can return but also on how many of them are convinced he can return to being the player who won the Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker. He believes he's the best player in this draft; pre-injury, there weren't many who disagreed.

Myles Jack, LB, UCLA

Although Jack won't run a 40-yard dash before the draft, NFL Media analysts continue to project him as a top-5 pick. The former UCLA star is coming off a September knee injury from which he recovered well enough to show NFL scouts a 40-inch vertical jump at the Bruins' pro day. He was medically cleared to run in late January and released for full workouts in early March.

3. Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Lawson's situation is a bit different because he's not rehabilitating from a recent injury. He suffered a shoulder injury in his first year playing at Clemson, but he never missed a game for it, and eventually became a dominant presence for the Tigers. The Jacksonville Jaguars flagged the old injury at the combine, triggering his recheck. Despite concerns, Lawson insists surgery won't be necessary.

Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor

There is said to be less concern about the recheck on Coleman, who was limited at the combine coming off hernia surgery, than anyone listed here. After breaking 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Baylor's pro day, it's of little wonder. With the expected rubber stamp in Indianapolis, Coleman remains a threat to be the first wide receiver chosen in the draft.

Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas

Williams missed his entire senior season at Arkansas with a foot injury, and wasn't able to participate at the combine. He ran a 4.59 40 at Arkansas' pro day, however, and recently said he's been fully cleared by his doctors. With any luck, NFL team doctors will do the same for Williams this week. NFL Media's Chad Reuter projects Williams as a fourth-round choice.

Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia

A torn ACL ended Joseph's senior season early after he had piled up five interceptions in just four games. NFL clubs are said to have confidence in Joseph's full recovery, and he himself recently said he'll be ready to practice in time for training camp. Despite the injury, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah is currently projecting Joseph as a late first-round pick.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah

NFL teams didn't get much of a look at Booker's personal pro day Tuesday, but they'll get a better idea of why at his recheck. Booker, who missed Utah's last three games with a torn meniscus, only ran pass routes at less than full speed Tuesday in front of reps from 18 NFL clubs. Reuter projects Booker as a late third-round pick.

Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech

Fuller underwent surgery on his right knee in late September after trying to play through a knee injury for three games. When healthy, he was among the elite cornerbacks in college football and an All-ACC pick. The younger brother of 2014 Chicago Bears first-round pick Kyle Fuller was unable to participate in either the combine or the Hokies' pro day workout, leaving NFL clubs with only his impressive game film on which to evaluate his talent. Concern about Fuller's knee among NFL clubs is believed to be significant, and his recheck could thus have a real impact on his draft status.

Drew Ott, DE, Iowa

Ott tore knee ligaments in October and only recently learned his appeal for a fifth year of NCAA eligibility was denied. Presumably, NFL clubs have been doing their due diligence on Ott anyway, but they now know he's in the draft field as he returns to Indianapolis to have his knee looked at once again.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

