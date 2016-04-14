Jaylon Smith heads list of prospects in Indy for medical rechecks

No draft prospect has more at stake with a recheck than Smith, whose ACL and MCL tears in the Fiesta Bowl aroused concern about possible nerve damage. There is concern among NFL clubs that Smith won't play at all in 2016, and some have put question marks beyond that. Smith is one of the draft's elite talents and was a surefire first-round pick had he not been injured. His recheck will help give clubs a better picture of how he is healing and perhaps more of an idea about when he might be able to play again. His draft stock depends not only on how soon clubs believe he can return but also on how many of them are convinced he can return to being the player who won the Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker. He believes he's the best player in this draft; pre-injury, there weren't many who disagreed.