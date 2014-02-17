Jaylen Watkins predicts sub-4.4 40 time at combine

Pretty good, indeed. Out of 333 athletes at last year's combine, only a dozen ran under a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Only five of those were cornerbacks, and none were safeties, which could ultimately be Watkins' pro position. The half brother of Clemson draft prospect Sammy Watkins, Jaylen Watkins made 52 stops for UF last season and is working with former NFL stars Cris Carter and Samari Rolle in preparation for the combine.