Jay Z's agency might end up representing Teddy Bridgewater

Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considering having rapper Jay Z's Roc Nation Sports represent him, NationalFootballPost.com reported Wednesday afternoon.
The web site reported that two sources said Bridgewater -- who announced his intention to turn pro Wednesday -- has talked with Roc Nation, which is owned by Jay Z, about serving as his representative. The web site said South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also has an interest in using Roc Nation.
Roc Nation represents New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith, as well as NBA star Kevin Durant, WNBA star Skylar Diggins and Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, who recently signed a 10-year, $240 million contract as a free agent.
