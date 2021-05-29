Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

Every fan of a franchise with a first-round QB is a kid on Christmas morning who can't wait to open this gift that was atop the wish list. But a young quarterback is a fragile gift, at that.

Though Cutler sang Fields' praises, he's simultaneously playing the proceed-with-caution card.

"No one knows if he's ready or not," Cutler said. "It's preseason and training camp and all this stuff. You don't know.

"But at the quarterback position, especially [being] drafted in the first round and especially with a team that's struggled a little bit, I think it's going to be hard to say, 'All right. He's 100% ready. We're good to go with him.' But I hope I'm wrong."

Though Cutler doesn't pretend to be an expert on Fields, he was quick to admit he likes what he's seen. His assessment matches that of many when it comes to Fields, a prospect with a stellar arm, the ability to move, the pedigree of an esteemed program and many of the intangibles that are so often exclaimed about when pads have yet to be donned.

"He's obviously talented," Cutler said. "He can move. He can throw. He won a lot at Ohio State. He seems to have a little chip on his shoulder, which I don't think is a bad thing. But like we've talked about numerous times, when you're playing quarterback (in the NFL), there are a lot of moving parts.

"They have to get the line [stabilized]. They have to get some weapons. … And I really like [head coach Matt Nagy]. That's never been an issue in my mind. I think he's going to put together a plan."

Since winning AP NFL Coach of the Year for the 2018 season, Nagy has struggled to find endorsements such as Cutler's. Much of that came as the quarterback position floundered, with the majority of the criticism pointed at ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ and some more aimed at ﻿Nick Foles﻿ after experimenting with him also sputtered last season.

Now, how Fields -- and Dalton -- are handled before and during the 2021 campaign falls on Nagy with his job status possibly hanging in the balance.

In the larger, all-encompassing view, it's one season. It's a hugely important season for Nagy after two 8-8 years, but for Fields, Cutler argues if the hope is a stellar career lies ahead, one year watching and learning isn't all that much.

"Everyone's different. I've just always been on the side of, what's 10 games? What's a season [of sitting] in the grand scheme of this kid's career? If you believe he's the guy, get everything set up so that when he's thrown in there, he's supported and he can make things happen the way he should instead of battling through all this stuff and seeing ghosts five years from now or three years from now," Cutler said. "He came from Ohio State. He has played in big games before. So I don't think he's going to mind it much. But I will say this isn't Ohio State. This isn't college football. The playing field gets leveled really quickly in the NFL. You're going to get humbled. Bad things are going to happen. You're just going to have to deal with it."