Around the NFL

Matt Nagy realizes Bears need to have 'successful entry plan' for QB Justin Fields

Published: May 13, 2021 at 07:39 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

When the Chicago Bears signed quarterback Andy Dalton﻿, the veteran QB let it be known he was told by team brass he would be the starter.

However, that anticipation was altered when the Bears traded up and picked Ohio State's Justin Fields in the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It makes for an interesting dilemma for Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who has a veteran QB with Pro Bowl-starting experience in Dalton, another veteran who started much of last season in Nick Foles still around and, of course, Fields, the No. 11 overall pick of the draft and Chicago fans' anointed savior for autumns to come.

Nagy has not offered any answers as to how it will play out, but did make it clear that he realizes particular focus needs to be given to how Fields is introduced to NFL action and perhaps the starting lineup.

"We are in a position right now where, with the three quarterbacks that we have, we know that we got to put a really good plan together for all three of those guys," Nagy said Wednesday on NFL Network's Schedule Release '21. "The obvious one here with the draft just happening is with ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and us going up to get him. We know what we have sitting in front of us with him. We gotta make sure that he has a successful entry plan and we don't know how that's gonna look. But at the same point and time, we have ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ on our roster. Andy's come in here and done a really good job in these Zoom meetings and he's really excited, too, to be a big part of this and see what he can do with us. It is unique. It's gonna be different."

It's surely a conundrum for Nagy, who along with general manager Ryan Pace, is very likely already on the hot seat going into the 2021 season as their job security is concerned.

Following a 2020 campaign in which the Bears backed into the playoffs for a one-and-done appearance, Chicago's offense was in dire need of a makeover. Unable to secure a big-name signal-caller via trade or free agency, the Bears signed Dalton to a one-year pact after he came off the bench for the Cowboys a year ago.

It was a stop-gap, of course, and on draft day, the Bears were bold and traded up to No. 11 overall for Ohio State's Fields. It was a move generally exclaimed about by media and Bears fans alike.

However, as is the case with any first-round QB, the clock immediately began ticking as to when the new hope would get on the field.

Nagy's trying to say the right things and be as diplomatic as possible, especially considering he even went out of his way to mention having a plan for Foles.

Still, Nagy realizes planning for Fields is tops on the agenda and said as much.

There's no plan in place, apparently, but there is a plan to make a plan. And in mid-May, perhaps that's enough.

"I have a lot of belief and faith in our coaches and our players and the rest of our team," Nagy said, "to do everything we can to get off to a fast start."

Related Content

news

Andy Reid: Chiefs 'hadn't done a whole lot' on offensive line before 2021 offseason

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't believe Kansas City's Super Bowl loss rests solely on his offensive linemen's shoulders, but he does believe the unit had been neglected. And K.C. took care of that this offseason, adding plenty of talent and depth.
news

Andy Reid on Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes: 'Have to be ready for that one'

Fans aren't the only ones looking forward to ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ facing off in Week 9. Chiefs coach Andy Reid joined NFL Network's Schedule Release '21 and told former coach Steve Mariucci he was excited about the matchup.
news

Matt Rhule 'disappointed' Teddy Bridgewater was critical of Panthers practice habits

Panthers coach Matt Rhule took issue with the critiques from his former quarterback, saying he was "disappointed" that Teddy Bridgewater didn't feel good about the club's practice methods after being traded from the team. 
news

How bye weeks break down in NFL's 17-game 2021 season

2021 will boast a 17-game NFL schedule for the first time. That means teams won't have bye weeks until Week 6 and some will play 13 straight to start the season before a Week 14 bye. 
news

NFL teams get creative for 2021 schedule release

Are you ready? Teams around the NFL showed their creativity for Wednesday's grand unveiling of the 2021 schedule.
news

Packers signing veteran QB Blake Bortles

Quarterback ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ is in Green Bay to sign with the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. 
news

Ravens first-round pick WR Rashod Bateman signs rookie contract

Baltimore Ravens first-round pick ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Teddy Bridgewater finds fault with how Joe Brady, Panthers practiced

Now-former Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater struggled at times in 2020 in the red zone and it might well have been because he didn't get enough practice in that aspect of the game. The new Broncos QB criticized his old team's practice habits as they related to practicing the two-minute drill and the red zone.
news

Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell to miss rookie minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19

Detroit Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell won't be at rookie minicamp this weekend. The OT announced Wednesday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Roundup: Jets work out former first-round WR Tavon Austin

The Jets worked out a former first-round pick on Wednesday. Plus, other news happening around the NFL.
news

Washington signing LT Charles Leno to one-year, $5M deal

The Washington Football Team has its new left tackle. Ian Rapoport reports that the club is signing former Bears LT ﻿Charles Leno﻿ to a one-year contract worth $5 million.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW