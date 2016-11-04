Jay Ajayi's rise explained; NFL execs on Cam Newton's criticism

Although every coach in the league faces immense pressure to produce blockbuster results, offensive coordinators are catching it the worst because the league is governed by quarterbacks, and the "most important player" on each team must be put in the best position to succeed. Looking at each of the coordinator changes this season (Greg Roman in Buffalo; Marc Trestman in Baltimore; Greg Olson in Jacksonville; and Norv Turner, who resigned this week from his post in Minnesota), it's not a coincidence that their QB1s were struggling at the time of the divorce. Regardless of whether their struggles were due to faulty play calling or game planning, offensive coordinators are paying for the sins of their quarterbacks. Fair or not, the job description of the offensive leader is to make sure the quarterback thrives because most decision makers (owners, general managers and head coaches) believe the game must flow through the signal caller.