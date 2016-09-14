Stewart, Marshall fined for hits on Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers thought the Denver Broncos deserved more penalties for their hits on Cam Newton in last Thursday's 21-20 season-opening loss. While it's too late now for the Panthers to get those flags, they might find solace knowing some fines were handed down for the Broncos' hits.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that safety Darian Stewart and linebacker Brandon Marshall both received fines for helmet-to-helmet hits on Newton. Stewart was docked $18,231, while Marshall was fined $24,309.

ESPN first reported the fine to Stewart; The Denver Post first reported the fine to Marshall.

Newton was tagged several times by Broncos players throughout the game. Stewart's hit late in the fourth quarter, when he launched his helmet into the side of the quarterback's shortly after he released the ball, drew a flag. Marshall, however, who left his feet to put his helmet into Newton's facemask after the quarterback threw a pass earlier in the game, did not, though NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino admitted it should have.

The Panthers argued the Broncos should have had even more penalties, perhaps pointing to Von Miller's facemask-to-facemask hit on Newton early in the game as well.