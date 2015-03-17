Jay Ajayi: Playing for Dallas Cowboys would be awesome

4. You carried the ball nearly 100 more times last year than you did the year before at Boise State. How did your body respond to such a rise in your workload?

Ajayi: Going through the offseason, I kind of knew my role was going to change. We got a new strength coach, and he put in a new program that pushed us to our limits. But that prepared me to have a great season. I shouldered that load every game and was able to come out of the season with no injuries. I played to the best of my ability at the end of games, and I made sure I was in the training room and stayed on top of things.