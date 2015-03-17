Jay Ajayi: Playing for Dallas Cowboys would be awesome

Published: Mar 17, 2015
Chase Goodbread

Boise State running back Jay Ajayi is among the top prospects at his position available in the 2015 NFL Draft, and NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein has ranked him as the draft's fourth-best back in the draft. College Football 24/7 caught up with Ajayi as he prepares for Boise State's pro day Wednesday:

1. Being from Plano, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys are a hometown team for you. Would you like the star on your helmet?
Ajayi: Growing up that was the team I watched all the time. The Cowboys were always on the TV in the house, but I'm excited to play for whoever. I'm blessed to play in the NFL, and whoever takes me will get a guy who will give his all. Playing at home would be awesome because my family would be able to see me play all the time. That would be cool, but at this point I'm just excited to see where I go.

2. What was your reaction to DeMarco Murray departing Dallas, and do you think they are more likely to take you because of it?
Ajayi: It's crazy to see him in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see how that goes with Dallas playing them two times a year. But it looks like they will try to find a running back in the draft, and I'm just excited to see who they decide to choose.

3. You ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Will you run that again or do any other combine drills at pro day?
Ajayi: I'm sticking on all my combine numbers. I sat down with my agents and talked to them about all that. I felt comfortable with my numbers to where I'm just going to do position drills (at pro day). In talking with a lot people that I did well for myself at the combine, I feel there's a little pressure off of pro day now. I feel like the position drills will just be second nature to me.

4. You carried the ball nearly 100 more times last year than you did the year before at Boise State. How did your body respond to such a rise in your workload?
Ajayi: Going through the offseason, I kind of knew my role was going to change. We got a new strength coach, and he put in a new program that pushed us to our limits. But that prepared me to have a great season. I shouldered that load every game and was able to come out of the season with no injuries. I played to the best of my ability at the end of games, and I made sure I was in the training room and stayed on top of things.

5. What is your relationship with former Boise State star DeMarcus Lawrence, who had a strong rookie year for the Cowboys?
Ajayi: He's one of my really good friends. Tank is a great guy -- that's my nickname for him -- and we were teammates for two years. He's a guy I can go to for advice because he's a really good dude, and he had a great year for the Cowboys last season. I was following everything he was doing. He's just told me to be prepared. I saw him late in the fall when he came to Boise, and he said to stay focused but enjoy the process if I came out.

