Jason Bell's 5 Things to Watch on Divisional Weekend

This will be the first divisional round without Tom Brady or Drew Brees since 2008. Wow, from the AFC standpoint you always thought it was a fast-track for the Patriots, and you always thought it was more competitive in the NFC. Drew Brees has had to fight his way to get into the Championship each year. You now see this next wave of Quarterbacks coming through and you're looking at who is going to be the future in the NFL and the battles to come. I hate to say out with the old, in with the new but that's the way the NFL is. Everybody gets older and you can't play forever. I'm excited that this next wave of young Quarterbacks is starting to emerge so we can have a lot of great battles in the future. If you want to be an elite team in the NFL, you have to have a great Quarterback. A lot of these teams are in good hands with their young Quarterbacks.