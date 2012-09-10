Jarvis Jones, Georgia linebacker, might be top college defender

Steve Greer, LB, Virginia

It's not surprising to see Greer wreaking havoc all over the field based on his highly productive career at Virginia. He has been among the ACC's top tacklers in each of the past two seasons and is an absolute monster in the middle of the Cavaliers' defense. In Saturday's win over Penn State, he was a tackling machine with 15 total stops, two sacks and several bang-bang hits that set the tone for the game. While scouts are still trying to determine whether Greer has the athleticism to be a three-down linebacker as a pro, there are no questions about his instincts, toughness and production following his impressive performance this weekend.