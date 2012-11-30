Jarvis Jones among 10 best in Alabama-Georgia SEC title game

8. Bacarri Rambo, Georgia, S: The presence of a playmaking safety is essential to fielding a dominant defense at every level of football. Rambo is undoubtedly one of the best ball hawks in college football with 16 career interceptions. He is naturally instinctive player in the middle of the field with a keen sense of timing and anticipation. Although he is most comfortable playing with vision in zone, Rambo possesses the athleticism to be effective in matchups against tight ends and slot receivers. Given his all around skills and playmaking ability, Rambo is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2013 draft class.