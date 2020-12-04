Jared Goff's woes implicate Sean McVay's script; stop sleeping on this DPOY candidate

What's wrong with Jared Goff﻿?

The football world has spent much of the 2020 season dissecting ﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s struggles, but lately, critical eyes are shifting focus to the QB who was taken one pick ahead of the Philadelphia Eagle. A disappointing series of performances from Goff -- the No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft -- has diminished the Los Angeles Rams' chances of winning the NFC West and claiming one of the top seeds in the playoffs. Moreover, the recent spate of poor play has led to questions about Goff's ceiling and whether the Rams can ever win it all with a "system quarterback" at the helm.

Before you knock me for suggesting Goff is a scheme-dependent player, it's important to note that the overwhelming majority of the starting NFL quarterbacks need to be in a system that caters to their particular talents in order to thrive. The offensive coordinator must keep the QB's game in mind when designing plays or finalizing the call sheet. If the offense features a few top-notch playmakers on the perimeter, a "system quarterback" can deliver MVP-like production in the right environment. Don't believe me? Just look at how ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ performed in Kyle Shanahan's system in Atlanta. Playing in a scheme that accentuated his strengths and masked his flaws through an assortment of play-action passes and misdirection concepts, Ryan went from top-15 quarterback to NFL MVP.

Goff enjoyed a meteoric rise of his own after Sean McVay's arrival in Los Angeles. Following a brutal rookie season that saw Goff lose all seven of his starts while posting some ghastly numbers (54.6 completion percentage, 5.3 yards per attempt, 5:7 TD-to-INT ratio, 63.6 passer rating), people were already tossing out the B-word. But McVay hit Hollywood, and Goff became a pass-first point guard in an offense that routinely created wide-open layups and three-pointers. He torched defenses as a rhythm passer in a creative attack built on play-action passes and misdirection deep shots. During his first two years in McVay's system, Goff's numbers skyrocketed: 63.5 percent completions, 8.2 yards per attempt, 60:19 TD-to-INT ratio, 100.8 passer rating. Earning Pro Bowl honors in both of those seasons, Goff led the Rams to a 24-8 record, winning consecutive NFC West titles and making a Super Bowl appearance.

The marriage between play-caller, passer and the system looked like such an ideal fit that the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension with $110 million in guarantees before the 2019 season to keep the QB1 in place through 2024.

A season and a half later, though, there's growing concern about whether Goff's contract will be an albatross around the neck of the franchise, given how his game has regressed. In 2019, Goff's passer rating dropped back down to 86.5 and he threw a career-high 16 interceptions. In 2020, the turnover issues are rearing their ugly head again.