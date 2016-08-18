Jared Goff's progress, Denver D's role in QB battle and more

Start with Goff's second throw of the game (his first was a dropped pass). Goff was drilled by Cowboys linebacker Derek Akunne on a blitz, in which Akunne came from Goff's right, untouched. Goff admitted he didn't see him, even though Akunne came from his front side. It was a cleverly executed blitz that left Goff exposed and his left (non-throwing) shoulder bruised after he was taken to the ground. On the Rams' next series, Goff returned with 3:37 remaining before halftime and the ball on his own 13-yard line -- not much time to march into scoring position. This is the type of situation in which coaches love to see how young players perform -- and if they possess the proper mettle.