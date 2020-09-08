Jared Goff has 'new edge' after disappointing season, unprecedented offseason

Goff expects that the locker room conversations about structural racism will continue -- and concedes that things could reach a tipping point if another high-profile incident were to take place during the season. Just as the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer led the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks to walk out on a playoff game last month, with numerous teams across the professional sports landscape following suit, Goff believes he and his Rams teammates could find themselves in a similar situation this fall.

"I mean, if the Jacob Blake incident happened on the Saturday before a Sunday game, I would imagine there would be conversations not to play ... and I would imagine a lot of people wouldn't want to play," said Goff, who believes the team would make a collective decision. "And you hope that doesn't happen ever again, but if it were to, those discussions will be had."

Goff's desire to speak out against injustices falls in line with his continued evolution as a leader. Just as McVay was heartened by the quarterback's willingness to take ownership for his part in the team's disappointing Super Bowl LIII effort, the fourth-year coach appreciates Goff's push for societal change.

"He's got a heart for people and he's really been listening," McVay said. "I think he's really been enlightened and gotten a perspective from so many of our players and coaches who were able to share their experiences. And I think it's really touched him and he wants to be able to take action and do what he can to try to be part of the solution, to be able to speak out against some of these inequalities that have gone on far too long."

In terms of football preparation, Goff took charge in June when he organized informal workouts during the protracted period when players weren't allowed inside team facilities. From flying in teammates who don't spend their offseasons in the Los Angeles area to coordinating drills and practice plans with defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and John Johnson, Goff tried to make the best of a challenging situation.

"That was something Jared took the lead on, and without a doubt it led to our whole team getting better," wide receiver Cooper Kupp said. "We had a solid group of guys that were able to get together and get some great work in, learn our systems and get some invaluable competitive reps against each other."

Said Goff: "It wasn't anything close to what a real practice would be, but we ran seven-on-seven and we were able to run plays as an offense. We had to move fields a few times because of COVID (restrictions), and were getting kicked out of the high school here -- we actually ended up using three different high schools. But we got a couple of weeks of really good work in."

Goff's excitement about the Rams' 2020 offensive prospects stems largely from a late-season stretch that featured three victories in their final five games -- along with a heartbreaking road defeat to the 49ers that extinguished the team's playoff hopes. During that stretch, McVay energized the team's attack by deviating more from the "11" personnel (one running back, one tight end, three receivers) that has served as the Rams' primary formation, injecting players like Higbee into the passing game and moving the pocket to reduce stress on the team's struggling offensive line.

The offseason departures of running back Todd Gurley, a former All-Pro whose effectiveness has been reduced by persistent knee pain, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks increased the outside skepticism about the Rams' offensive prospects. But McVay and Goff are excited about the expected emergence of tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, a fortified offensive line (with right tackle Rob Havenstein having returned to health after being hobbled by a knee injury in 2019) and the injection of a pair of potential impact rookies (running back Cam Akers and wide receiver Van Jefferson, both second-round draft picks) into the mix.