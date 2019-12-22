Sean McVay vows to be better in wake of disappointing season

"When you prepare as hard as we do and put it on the line for three hours every week, every time you don't come away with a win, it makes you sick," he'd said as we stood outside one of the team's temporary trailers at Cal Lutheran University. "Most people, when they experience that, are afraid to have that feeling again -- but you can't fear failure. You have to fight through that and charge ahead and put it on the line the next week, over and over again.