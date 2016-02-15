Jared Goff confident he'll be draft's best QB, make instant impact

North Dakota State's Carson Wentz has been the recipient of most of the early top-QB buzz this draft season, but Cal's Jared Goff says he'll be the best signal-caller from the 2016 class when all is said and done.

Goff exuded confidence in a recent interview with MMQB's Peter King.

"I think my accuracy is as good as it gets at this level," Goff told King. "I think my pocket presence and my ability to extend plays speak for themselves. I'm confident I'll be the best quarterback in the draft."

Some might feel Goff is getting a little too confident based on that quote, but keep in mind -- it's not uncommon for prospects to talk a big game this time of year (Teddy Bridgewatermade a similar comment when he was a prospect a couple years ago). NFL teams could be turned off by arrogance in prospects, but they certainly want to see confidence from players they're evaluating.

And Goff is very highly regarded after a highly productive three seasons as Cal's starter. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock ranks Goff as his No. 2 QB in the draft behind Wentz. Mayock tweeted last week after the release of his rankings that he considers Goff the most polished QB in the draft, but favors Wentz's long-term potential.

As for Goff's potential NFL destination, all four NFL Media analysts have him going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 overall pick in their initial mock drafts. The Browns' long struggle to find and develop a QB is well-documented, but Goff told King he's not sweating his landing spot.

"I'm not worried about it," Goff said. "I'm excited about it. Whatever team I go to, I'll be excited to go. I want to be the future of a franchise. I think I can be a guy who can make an impact right away."

At least one NFL GM doesn't think Goff -- or any other QB in the 2016 draft -- will be ready to start from Day 1. If Goff goes as early in the draft as projections are calling for, he'll likely be thrown into the fire quickly, and then his confidence will truly be put to the test.

