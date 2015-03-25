Jamison Crowder attracts Bengals, Steelers to Duke's pro day

Representatives from 29 NFL teams -- including Pittsburgh Steelers offensive assistant coach Shaun Sarrett and special teams coordinator Danny Smith, as well as Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach James Urban and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons -- were present for Duke's pro day on Wednesday, when nine prospects worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Quarterback Anthony Boone (5-foot-11 7/8, 218) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.94 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 29-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot-10 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.42 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.43 seconds.
Offensive tackle Takoby Cofield (6-4 3/4, 303) had a 31-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-10 broad jump, and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Cofield had a good positional workout, moving around well and displaying his athleticism.
Wide receiver/return specialist Jamison Crowder (5-8 3/4, 176) ran the 40 in 4.46 and 4.48 seconds. He had a 4.25-second 20-yard short shuttle time and a 6.98-second three-cone drill time. He had a 10-foot-3 broad jump. Crowder is the reason why the special teams and wide receiver coaches were present at Duke's pro day. He showed very good, soft hands when catching punts. He is going to be a special teams player for some team this fall.
Offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (6-3 1/2, 216) ran the 40 in 5.23 and 5.2 seconds. He had a short shuttle time of 4.73 seconds and a three-cone time of 7.87 seconds. He had a 29-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump.
Wide receiver Issac Blakeney (6-4 3/8, 223) ran the 40 in 4.64 and 4.61 seconds. He had a short shuttle time of 4.27 seconds and a three-cone time of 6.94 seconds. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. He also performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the benc press. Blakeney jumps and catches the ball well. He also has a track and field background. In his first college track meet in 2014, he combined with three other football teammates -- DeVon Edwards, Ryan Smith and Josh Snead -- to post the school's second-fastest time (at the time) in the 4x100-meter relay (41.32 seconds).