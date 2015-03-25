Jamison Crowder attracts Bengals, Steelers to Duke's pro day

Wide receiver Issac Blakeney (6-4 3/8, 223) ran the 40 in 4.64 and 4.61 seconds. He had a short shuttle time of 4.27 seconds and a three-cone time of 6.94 seconds. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. He also performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the benc press. Blakeney jumps and catches the ball well. He also has a track and field background. In his first college track meet in 2014, he combined with three other football teammates -- DeVon Edwards, Ryan Smith and Josh Snead -- to post the school's second-fastest time (at the time) in the 4x100-meter relay (41.32 seconds).