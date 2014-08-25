James Franklin's daughter stars in blocking sled video

The season hasn't even started, but we already have a winner in the "Best Video Featuring a Coach's Daughter" category.
New Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted about his daughter, Shola, 7, hitting the blocking sled. You can watch Shola in action by clicking the link in the embedded tweet.
Franklin wouldn't mind seeing his players having that same kind of intensity Saturday when they meet UCF in a game scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland.
