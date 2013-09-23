James Franklin deals "internally" with disgruntled running back

Vanderbilt sophomore tailback Brian Kimbrow sat silent on the bench during the Commodores' 24-7 win over UMass on Saturday, but after the game, he was anything but silent on his Twitter account.
From his privately-operated Twitter feed, Kimbrow tweeted the following on Sunday morning, according to tennessean.com.
"Have to find a home ... A better place for me!!!!!!!"
Following that, Kimbrow tweeted:
"You risk It all, family, friends, coaches to give ppl a chance then the nxt two years of ur life u get (expletive) over guess what (expletive) y'all!!!!"
Said Franklin, one of the smoothest coaches in college football when it comes to dealing with the media: "I got my undergraduate degree in psychology for a reason. This was all well thought out. From the time I was 17 years old, I've been thinking about this. And that's part of development. It will be addressed like a lot of things are addressed."
Kimbrow (5-feet-8, 185 pounds) has 19 carries on the season for 94 yards, but had no carries against the Minutemen. Monday, presumably after Franklin had spoken with the sophomore from Memphis, Kimbrow tweeted:
"To the fans and people who look up to me I would like to apologize for my earlier tweets it won't happen again #ANCHORDOWN"
Franklin declined to comment whether Kimbrow skipped the team's Sunday practice.