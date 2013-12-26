James Conner runs for 229 yards as Pitt pulls out bowl win

Published: Dec 26, 2013 at 03:00 PM

Pitt senior defensive tackle Aaron Donald finished up his magnificent season with two more tackles for loss Thursday, including a key sack in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers edged Bowling Green 30-27 in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

Donald is a consensus All-American selection who became just the second player in history to win the Outland, Lombardi, Nagurski and Bednarik awards in a season (Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh was the other, in 2009). Donald finished the season with 28.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, along with 16 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. But on Thursday night, he was overshadowed by a freshman.

Tailback James Conner rumbled for 229 yards and a TD on 26 carries, breaking a Pitt bowl record owned by Tony Dorsett since 1976. Dorsett ran for 202 yards in a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl following the 1976 season, a victory that gave Pitt its most recent national title. Conner also played some defensive end for the Panthers; while he didn't record a tackle, he did get enough pressure on Bowling Green quarterback Matt Johnson to force a holding call on the Falcons' final possession. Two plays later, Donald came up with his sack that basically ended the game.

Pitt also got a big game from true freshman wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who had eight catches for 173 yards. Boyd was one of the most productive freshman wide receivers in the nation, finishing with a team-leading 85 receptions for 1,174 yards and seven TDs.

Boyd (6-2, 185) and Conner (6-2, 230) give Pitt coach Paul Chryst a nice foundation for next season; both should be among the best players at their positions in the ACC. Boyd is a savvy route-runner who is elusive and can get deep, while Conner is a bruising inside runner who should become an even bigger weapon as he gets better acclimated to the offense.

Pitt fans also got a glimpse of their quarterback of the future in redshirt freshman Chad Voytik. He played the entire second half after senior starter Tom Savage suffered a rib injury late in the first half. Voytik threw for 108 yards, ran for another 24 and guided the Panthers to 13 second-half points, including leading a seven-play, 51-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning field goal with 1:17 left. That kick came from another freshman, Chris Blewitt.

Pitt finished 7-6, the Panthers' first winning record since 2010 and just their ninth in the past 24 seasons. Bowling Green, which won the MAC, finished 10-4; it was the Falcons' fifth 10-win season in school history.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW