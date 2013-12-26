James Conner runs for 229 yards as Pitt pulls out bowl win

Tailback James Conner rumbled for 229 yards and a TD on 26 carries, breaking a Pitt bowl record owned by Tony Dorsett since 1976. Dorsett ran for 202 yards in a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl following the 1976 season, a victory that gave Pitt its most recent national title. Conner also played some defensive end for the Panthers; while he didn't record a tackle, he did get enough pressure on Bowling Green quarterback Matt Johnson to force a holding call on the Falcons' final possession. Two plays later, Donald came up with his sack that basically ended the game.