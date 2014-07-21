Jameis Winston wants to cut down on off-balance throws

Published: Jul 21, 2014 at 07:55 AM
Fisher-Winston-140721-TOS.jpg

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston has some on-field things to work on this season. He knows it. Analysts know it. And his coach has let him know it.

"Ain't nobody going to be more critical of my game than my head coach," Winston said Sunday during the ACC Kickoff media event.

In April, FSU coach Jimbo Fisher said Winston hadn't played up to his capability during spring practice. Monday, Fisher spoke to the assembled media at the ACC Kickoff and said, "I've seen certain things this summer ... that really encourage me," Fisher said.

Winston was asked Sunday about specific areas in which he needed to improve and immediately mentioned hip placement. "I make a lot of throws off-balance and a lot of throws just using my arm," he said.

Fisher on Monday mentioned footwork, eye movement and eye discipline as things Winston needs to work on. In addition, increased knowledge of the offense would help him "get through his progressions even easier."

Winston said one aspect of his progressions that he needs to work on is being more willing to check down to his backs. While he loves the big play, he said "as a quarterback, you have to be able to nickel-and-dime down the field."

NFL Media draft analyst Bucky Brooks wrote in June that Winston "has all of the tools to be a superstar at the next level. He has rare arm talent and prototypical physical dimensions for the position." But Brooks also said Winston needs to continue to work on his footwork and fundamentals within the pocket.

Winston spoke Sunday of life in the spotlight, both on and off the field, and said "quarterback is the most scrutinized and publicized position in sports." As such, any criticism of his mechanics don't bother him and can be used as motivation.

"Always having that chip on your shoulder is an important thing for a quarterback," Winston said.

Even though he missed just one spring practice, Winston was criticized some for playing baseball for FSU during the spring. He said he doesn't slough off on football even when he is playing baseball: "I like watching film and preparing myself (for football) even during baseball season," he said.

Fisher said Winston is one of the most driven players he ever has been around.

"You got to know why you do things" if you want to be successful, Fisher said. "He's intrigued by the 'why.' "

Winston also said he was happy that fall camps open in a bit more than two weeks because that means game days are approaching.

"On Saturdays, I'm going to be in my sanctuary," Winston said.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More